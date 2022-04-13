Video shows woman pointing gun before being shot by Mahnomen deputy

A newly released video shows the moments a woman was shot by a deputy in Mahnomen County after pulling a gun last month.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the woman, identified as 20-year-old Shequoya Deanne Basswood, was shot following a chase during the early morning hours of March 13.

The BCA said the deputy attempted to stop a vehicle along Highway 200 in Mahnomen County for speeding when the driver took off. Investigators said the first deputy's vehicle went off the road during the chase and Deputy Dakota Czerny picked up the pursuit.

Ultimately, it ended with a PIT maneuver by Deputy Czerny that pushed the fleeing vehicle off the road at County Road 4 and Church Street in the Village of Naytahwaush.

Inside the vehicle, investigators said, were six people. In the video, the sheriff's office says we see Deputy Czerny returning to the vehicle with another set of handcuffs for Basswood and another woman. Deputies say Czerny ordered the women to keep their hands on the crashed SUV. However, as Czerny works to handcuff the other woman he seems to spot a gun in Basswood's hands.

In the video, Czerny dashes back, nearly falling over in the snow, while pulling his service weapon and shouting a command at Basswood. As Deputy Czerny hold holds his gun, Basswood raises the gun in her hand. Czerny then fires several shots, sending Basswood falling to the ground.

Basswood survived the shooting and has since been charged with assault and attempted murder.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Josh Guenther says he released the dashcam video to dispel what he calls"a narrative" going around online.

"There is a narrative being pushed through social media from a coalition out of the Twin Cities area stating that Deputy Czerny attempted to murder Basswood. This coalition has created a ‘Wanted’ poster regarding Deputy Czerny, which raises serious questions about Deputy Czerny’s safety," the department writes. "The intent of releasing this video is to make the public aware of the facts."