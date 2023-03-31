Expand / Collapse search
Video shows dramatic rescue of 4-year-old boy, dog lost in NJ woods

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Fox TV Stations

Watch the moment a young child was rescued in the woods

Video shows police in Buena Vista Township, New Jersey, rush into the woods to rescue a 4-year-old boy who had wandered off with the family dog.

Dramatic video from a state trooper’s body-worn camera shows the moment a terrified 4-year-old boy and his dog were rescued in the woods.

According to New Jersey State Police, the 4-year-old boy and his black Labrador wandered away from the house Tuesday and had been missing for more than an hour when troopers arrived.

During the search, a trooper and the child’s mother heard his voice in the distance. They ran nearly a half-mile into the woods and found a visibly distressed boy with his dog by his side. He was crying and asking for his missing shoe, but was not physically injured. 

"We are thankful to report that due to the quick response of the troopers and his mother, the terrified child was safely located and in good health," troopers said. 