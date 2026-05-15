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Video of MN lawmaker confrontation contradicts GOP claim

By
Published  May 15, 2026 11:06am CDT
Politics
FOX 9
Video shows heated exchange between MN lawmakers

Video shows heated exchange between MN lawmakers

A video shows Minnesota DFL Rep. Aisha Gomez yelling at GOP Rep. Elliot Engen after lawmakers failed to bring a bill on gun violence prevention to the House floor for a vote. FOX 9's Chenue Her has the latest details. 

The Brief

    • Tensions at the Minnesota State Capitol are rising after video shows a heated exchange between DFL Rep. Aisha Gomez and GOP Rep. Elliot Engen, during which Rep. Gomez could be heard yelling, "Think about them, not yourself, how about that [Expletive]."
    • GOP lawmakers claimed Rep Engen was threatened, but there is no evidence to support that claim.
    • The confrontation happened after the mother of Harper Moyski, who was killed in the Annunciation Church and School mass shooting, demanded a vote on the gun safety bill from the House chamber balcony.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Video from the Minnesota House chambers appears to contradict claims by Republicans that led them to demand the Democrat’s co-chair of the taxes committee to lose her position.

The confrontation comes as DFL lawmakers continue to push for a House vote on a gun violence prevention bill that has already cleared the Minnesota Senate. 

READ MORE: Gun safety sit-in: DFL lawmakers push for House vote on gun violence prevention bill

Video shows confrontation between lawmakers

What they're saying:

Video shows Rep. Aisha Gomez shouting at Rep. Engen, saying, ""Think about them, not yourself, how about that [Expletive]."

Republicans said she told Representative Elliot Engen to go kill himself or go shoot himself.

Gomez says the video makes it clear she told him to think about the Annunciation parents, not himself.

The other side:

House Speaker Lisa Demuth and Floor Leader Harry Niska released a statement that partially said, "This kind of behavior is unacceptable, and it makes every person in this place less safe […] Someone willing to spew hate and accost colleagues is unfit to serve as a leader in Minnesota."

GOP leaders are also calling for Gov. Walz to condemn Rep. Gomez for her actions. 

What led to the confrontation?

Dig deeper:

As Thursday night’s House session ended, Rep. Engen moved on to acknowledging Harper Moyski’s parents.

READ MORE: Harper Moyski identified as child killed in Annunciation shooting

Her mother shouted back from the balcony that they didn’t want acknowledgment, they wanted a vote on the gun safety bill.

Engen then engaged a few Democrats as he left the chamber, including Gomez, and Republicans started posting the video soon after, claiming she threatened Engen.

DFL members released their own video from a closer vantage point, which does not show anyone telling him to shoot or kill himself.

The Source: This story uses information gathered from the Minnesota State Capitol by FOX 9 staff. 

PoliticsMinnesotaAnnunciation Church and School shootingGun Laws