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Blowing dust triggers air quality alert for parts of Minnesota until Friday night

By
Published  May 15, 2026 10:39am CDT
Weather
FOX 9
Minnesota air quality forecast for summer 2026 [FULL]

Minnesota air quality forecast for summer 2026 [FULL]

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency held a press conference to announce the state's air quality outlook for summer 2026. Meteorologists predict this summer could bring more air quality alerts, with wildfire smoke and ozone expected to impact several days.

The Brief

    • The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert for west central and northwest Minnesota until 9 p.m. Friday.
    • State officials are warning that gusty winds are creating areas of blowing dust and that the air quality is expected to remain in the red AQI category, which is unhealthy for everyone.
    • The affected areas include East Grand Forks, Moorhead, Roseau and the Tribal Nations of White Earth and Red Lake.

(FOX 9) - Strong winds and blowing dust in the forecast have led the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to issue an air quality alert for the northwest and west central parts of the state until Friday night. 

READ MORE: Minnesota air quality forecast for summer 2026: MPCA expects active alert season

Minnesota air quality alert

Photo from the Minnesota Pollution Control agency shows the air quality forecast for Friday, May 15.  (Supplied)

Big picture view:

The MPCA announced that strong winds up to 60 mph could stir up dust, pushing air quality into the red or "unhealthy for all" category for areas in and around East Grand Forks, Moorhead, Roseau, as well as the Tribal Nations of White Earth and Red Lake. 

The alert was put into effect at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 14 and is expected to remain in place through 9 p.m. Friday, May 15.

These winds are expected to kick up massive amounts of what state officials call "PM10", or coarse particle pollution consisting of dust, soil, and debris from farm fields and dried-up ponds.

Residents in the affected areas will likely notice immediate physical changes to their environment, with MPCA officials saying the sky may appear hazy or "dirty," and visibility will be significantly reduced.

National Weather Service issues rare blowing dust advisory

The National Weather Service said on Thursday that there have been three blowing dust advisories in the area this year alone, with no others being issued for at least the past decade. 

Blowing dust creates hazardous driving conditions 

Photos from the North Dakota Highway Patrol shows low visibility conditions in Williams County on the afternoon of May 14. (Supplied)

Local perspective:

The air quality alert came as the National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon for parts of central Minnesota due to dust that could quickly lead to hazardous driving conditions. 

Portions of North Dakota experienced blowing dust on Thursday, which led to low visibility conditions on roads.  The North Dakota Highway Patrol released photos of authorities responding to a crash in these conditions. 

The photos were taken around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in Williams County on Highway 85 near Mile Marker 212.

Health warnings during air quality alert

What you can do:

Coarse particle pollution from wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, as well as cause coughing, chest dizziness, or fatigue. Smoke particles are also small enough to be breathed deeply into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, officials say. This could lead to illnesses such as bronchitis or aggravation of chronic conditions such as lung diseases, and asthma.

Health officials say everyone, even those without pre-existing conditions, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors. Sensitive groups should avoid outdoor activities altogether during this period. 

Residents are also discouraged from lighting fires or using gas-powered lawn and garden equipment. 

Anyone experiencing severe symptoms like chest pain or trouble breathing should call 911 immediately. Those with milder symptoms are advised to contact their health care provider. 

Dig deeper:

More information can be found on the MPCA website. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the National Weather Service, and the North Dakota State Patrol. 

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