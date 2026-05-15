Shooting outside Rochester apartment building leaves man dead
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police said a man died after being shot outside an apartment building in northwest Rochester on Thursday evening.
Fatal shooting in Rochester
What we know:
Rochester police said officers were called around 5:15 p.m. to the 900 block of 41st Street Northwest for reports of a shooting outside an apartment building.
Police said the man who had been shot ultimately died from his injuries. Further details about the victim were not immediately available.
The preliminary information indicates the shooting was not random. Authorities have not found the suspected gunman, but police said there is no known threat to the public.
What we don't know:
The shooting remains under investigation, and no additional information has been released.
The Source: This story uses information from the Rochester Police Department.