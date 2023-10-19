Video: Man shoots out lights at Minnesota business

Deputies are asking for the public's help identifying a man who shot up a central Minnesota business earlier this month.

Surveillance video shows the man shooting out a light and firing a shot through a door at Dave's Excavating in rural Foreston, Minnesota on Oct. 7.

Deputies reported around 8:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired in the area. It was later discovered that a man fired two shots, one hitting a light and another going through a door.

Investigators are now asking for help identifying the suspect. Anyone with information can call Mille Lacs County Investigator Alyssa Wolf at 320-983-8447, email alyssa.wolf@millelacs.mn.gov.

You can also contact the sheriff's tip line at 320-983-8346.