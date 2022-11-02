Victim seriously hurt after St. Paul shooting ends in crash on I-94

article

Police say a shooting victim escaping a gunman ended up rolling his Dodge Charger on I-94 Wednesday afternoon in St. Paul.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, the victim suffered serious injuries after being shot twice around 4:45 p.m. in the area of Dale Street and Concordia Avenue, not far from the Dale Street exit for I-94.

Officers say the shooter fired shots from a silver Ford sedan, striking the victim in a blue-purple Dodge Charger. After being hit, the driver of the Charger fled the area eastbound, rolling his vehicle over in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near the 5th Street exit.

The Charger driver was found by responding officers with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say the driver is being treated at the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Police say the silver Ford hasn't been located at this point. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.