Veteran’s uniform returned after car stolen

After both his car and uniform were stolen, the Coon Rapids Police Department announced it has so far returned the uniform of a National Guard Staff Sargent.

The veteran, who has so far been left unidentified, had his uniform and other personal items taken when his car was stolen from outside his home in another city.

After serving 21 years in the National Guard, he was deployed to Iraq twice and deployed to Bosnia and Herzegovina each once. He has also assisted in disaster response in Fargo, North Dakota, and Roseau, Minnesota.

"We had the privilege of returning this uniform and other personal belongings to their rightful owner," police wrote in a Facebook post. "His irreplaceable belongings were located during an arrest… We’re working with our staff social worker to make sure he receives the support he needs, as he’s been forced to ride a bicycle to and from work."

Unfortunately, no word from police yet on the car.