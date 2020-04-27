‘Very tragic event’: 5 found dead in Milwaukee home after man calls police and says family is dead

Five people were killed in a shooting Monday in Milwaukee, police said.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said around 10:30 a.m., police received a call from a person stating his family was dead, FOX 6 reported.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found five victims killed — ranging in age from 14 to 41 years old.

Police vehicles are shown at the scene of a reported fatal shooting on April 27, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo credit: FOX 6)

The person who called police was believed to be the suspect and taken into custody, the station reported. A weapon was recovered from the scene.

Morales said there was no active threat and the investigation is ongoing.

"Our prayers go out to the family," Morales said. "This is a very tragic event."

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett arrived on the scene -- and told reporters on the scene a young child related to this incident is at the hospital doing "fine." The mayor said the child has "obviously been through a lot of trauma." Barrett went on to describe the incident as a "horrific scene."

"As soon as I got the word, I wanted to see exactly what happened. The loss of life is something I take very seriously. This is obviously a horrific incident in our city," Barrett said. "I don't know how many people lived in this house. I don't know if there was more than one family. But again this is a stressful period."

Investigators say the motive for this shooting remains unclear.

FOX 6 News and Angelica Sanchez contributed to this report.