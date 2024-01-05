Verizon settlement could mean you get $100. Here’s how to qualify

article

A multi-million dollar settlement involving Verizon could mean a payday for customers.

The telecommunications giant agreed to pay $100 million to settle a class action lawsuit that would give impacted consumers up to $100 each.

A lawsuit filed in New Jersey accuses Verizon of issuing an administrative charge to its customers described as a "deceptive scheme," USA Today noted. The company has denied any wrongdoing but has agreed to the payment to its users.

"Verizon customers claimed in a class action lawsuit that Verizon has charged its post-paid individual consumer wireless service account holders a monthly Administrative Charge and/or Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge (collectively, "Administrative Charge") that was unfair and not adequately disclosed. Verizon has denied and continues to deny that it did anything wrong and that the lawsuit has any merit. The customers and Verizon have reached a proposed settlement to resolve the lawsuit on a class action basis, as described below," according to the settlement’s website.

Individuals eligible for the payments are past and present Verizon customers in the U.S. who were charged and paid an administrative fee between Jan. 1, 2016 and Nov. 8, 2023.

Customers qualifying for the payment will receive a notice in the mail or email.

Eligible customers must file a claim by April 15, 2024 to receive a settlement payment. If you don’t take action, you will not receive anything.

More information is available on the settlement website .

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



