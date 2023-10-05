Expand / Collapse search

Biden administration resuming deportation flights for Venezuelan migrants, AP sources say

By Michael Balsamo, Colleen Long and Megan Janetsky
Updated 3:08PM
Associated Press
FILE - Immigrants from Venezuela cross the Rio Grande from Mexico into the United States on Sept. 30, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration is going to resume deporting migrants to Venezuela, two U.S. officials told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The process is expected to begin shortly, the officials said, though they did not provide specific details on when the flights would begin taking off. The officials were not authorized to publicly disclose details of the government’s plan ahead of an official announcement and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The news comes not long after the administration increased protected status for Venezuelans who arrive to the U.S. It reflects the larger strategy by Biden to not only provide expanded legal pathways for people arriving but also to crack down on those who illegally cross into the U.S.

Venezuela plunged into a political, economic and humanitarian crisis over the last decade, pushing at least 7.3 million people to migrate and making food and other necessities unaffordable for those who remain. The vast majority who fled settled in neighboring countries in Latin America, but many began coming to the United States in the last three years through the notoriously dangerous Darien Gap, a stretch of jungle in Panama.