Van Gogh paintings to appear at Minneapolis Institute of Art this summer

The Minneapolis Institute of Art has announced it will host an exhibition showcasing five paintings by Vincent van Gogh this summer.

Opening June 25, "Van Gogh and the Olive Groves" focuses on paintings created over a six-month period, when the artist was living in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence. On loan from the Van Gogh Museum and the Dallas Museum of Art, the Olive Trees painting will also be part of an exhibition along with three works on paper that explore the artist’s methods.

The exhibition will be displayed in the Bell Family Decorative Arts Court through Sept. 18.

"This exhibition offers a rare and exciting opportunity for our audience to view multiple Van Gogh masterpieces here in the Twin Cities," said Katie Luber, Nivin and Duncan MacMillan Director and President of Mia. "Van Gogh’s work has inspired generations of art lovers, and there is nothing like the experience of seeing these paintings and noting the energy and emotion behind each of his brushstrokes."

According to an announcement, the Olive Grove paintings were created between June and December 1889, during Van Gogh’s stay as a self-admitted patient at the local asylum in Saint-Rémy. Recently, a collaborative conservation and scientific research initiative launched by the Van Gogh Museum has made new discoveries regarding the artist’s palette, techniques, and materials, as seen across these paintings of the olive groves. The findings offer fresh insight into Van Gogh’s bold and experimental approach during this period and reveal his passionate investigation of the expressive powers of color and line.

"Van Gogh and the Olive Groves" will be a ticketed exhibition. Advance reservations are recommended, and tickets will go on sale in May.

