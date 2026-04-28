Valleyfair unveils waterpark expansion with new attractions for 50th season

The Brief Valleyfair will open the expanded Superior Shores Water park with 13 new attractions on Saturday, May 23. The water park expansion is part of Valleyfair’s 50th anniversary celebration. Earlier this year, Valleyfair was purchased by Enchanted Parks, the country’s third largest privately held theme park company.



Valleyfair says it plans to unveil a new water park expansion this summer as part of its 50th season anniversary.

Valleyfair expansion

What we know:

Valleyfair’s Superior Shores Water Park will debut 13 new slides and attractions, increasing the total number of water experiences to 24, according to a press release.

The expansion also introduces a re-imagined entrance to the water park, aiming to improve guest flow and improve the arrival experience.

Dig deeper:

Valleyfair will celebrate its 50th anniversary this season, with the water park expansion serving as the highlight, the company says.

Earlier this year, Valleyfair was purchased by Enchanted Parks, the country’s third largest privately held theme park company.

What's next:

Valleyfair opens for the season on Sunday, May 10, with an exclusive "Preview Day" for season pass holders on Saturday, May 9.

The new water park attractions will open to the public on Saturday, May 23.