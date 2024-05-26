VIDEO: Valley View, TX tornado caught on camera by driver

Residents in Valley View, Texas, about an hour north of Dallas, are cleaning up the damage on Sunday morning after a deadly tornado outbreak.

Valley View was one of the hardest hit areas on Saturday night.

Valenia Gill was driving on FM 3002 near I-35 around 10:45 p.m. when the storm blew through the area.

She captured cell phone video of the terrifying moment.

The video starts with her recording debris being blown by high winds.

"My ears are popping. Pressure. What do I do?" one of the women in the car is heard saying.

In the video you can see road signs shaking violently.

"We're right in the middle of the tornado, Brenda! What do I do? The car is shaking!" you can hear Gill say as the wind picks up.

In the video you can hear the women scream as debris hits the side of the vehicle and the wind howls.

The wind eventually calms down.

"I'm shaking," you can hear one of the women say.

The car's side mirror was broken due to the high winds.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

Several power lines were downed and homes were damaged in Valley View on Saturday night.

The Cooke County Sheriff says at least 7 people died, including a 2-year-old and 5-year-old.