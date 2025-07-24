Vacant JCPenney in Maple Grove could become fine arts hub

The Brief A JCPenney department store that closed five years ago could become a one-stop shop for the arts. Former sociology professor Dave Berger says he used to drive by the empty store every day, and wondered why it couldn't be turned into a combined arts studio with galleries, stages and rehearsal areas. Berger says more than 30 nonprofits are interested in being a part of the endeavor called Grove Square Studios.



It’s a creative solution for an 87,000-square foot former department store.

A community of fine arts

What we know:

On the surface, this may look like an empty department store, but Dave Berger sees a future town square for the fine arts.

"It's a little scary, because when you daydream, you have this image of what it's going to be like. but then when it becomes a reality, sometimes it's almost better than a dream," said Berger, the Founder of Grove Square Studios.

A blank slate

The backstory:

The actor, playwright and former sociology professor says he used to drive by the JCPenney in the Grove Square Mall in Maple Grove almost every day as it sat empty for five years.

He says he wondered why the 87,000-square foot property couldn't be turned into a combined arts studio, with galleries, stages and rehearsal areas, for a variety of arts groups in the Twin Cities.

"This actually becomes almost like a semi-permanent home for the arts. It puts Maple Grove on the map as a regional center. A regional center of the arts," said Berger.

After the building owner threw his support behind the project, Berger started giving tours of the space to various non-profits, and he says more than 30 of them are interested.

He believes Grove Square Studios could become a one-stop shop for the arts that would include theater, filmmaking, dance and two and three-dimensional artists, all under one roof.

"They actually have a space and for creative people to have more stability. it makes them even more creative, I think," said Berger.

A creative collection

What they're saying:

Berger says the landlord has even offered to pay for renovations, setting the stage for an arts destination like no other in the area.

"It's a vision. That's all it is. A vision that seems to be finding traction in reality, and the fact that it could come true is just exciting," said Berger.

Berger says if they reach an official agreement with the building's owner and renovations go quickly, Grove Square Studios could have its grand opening as soon as spring or summer of 2026.