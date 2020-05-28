USPS suspends mail delivery from some Minneapolis and St. Paul stations due to safety concerns

As unrest continues in the wake of the death of George Floyd, the United States Postal Service is stopping service and delivery at three locations in south Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Mail delivery and retail services in Minneapolis at the Powderhorn, Minnehaha, and Lake Street stations are closed out an abundance of caution.

The decision comes after the area faced looting and fires in the aftermath of protests outside the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct.

For St. Paul, services have been stopped for the day at Seeger Square, West Saint Paul Signal Hills, Minnesota Transfer, and Saint Paul Main Office. Service will resume on Thursday, official said.

In a statement, Postmaster William Jones said: “The safety of our employees providing this essential service is our highest priority. Our Postal Inspection Service will review the situation of current events daily and determine whether or not our employees are safe to deliver to these communities."