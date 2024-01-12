Expand / Collapse search
US Navy helicopter crashes into bay during training exercise in Southern California

By Lawrence Richard
Published 
Updated 10:53AM
FOX News

Navy helicopter crashes into San Diego Bay

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

SAN DIEGO - A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed in Southern California on Thursday night, according to a military spokesperson.

A MH-60R Seahawk crashed in the waters of San Diego Bay shortly after 6:30 p.m., as the aircraft was participating in a training exercise, according to Cmdr. Beth Teach of the Naval Air Force Pacific Fleet. All six crew members survived the crash.

"Due to the nature of the training, a safety boat was on location," the statement said. The surviving crew members were rescued from the water, taken ashore and underwent medical evaluations.

The severity of their injuries was not immediately known. Navy officials said none suffered any critical or life-threatening injuries.

Fire Department personnel and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the crash site in Coronado, across an inlet from San Diego.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

According to the Navy, the aircraft was from Helicopter Maritime Strike squadron 41.

According to its website, the fleet squadron is based at Naval Air Station North Island on the Coronado peninsula and trains air crews on the MH-60R Seahawk.

The MH-60R Seahawk is the Navy's main helicopter for anti-submarine warfare. It can also perform a wide variety of missions, including reconnaissance and search-and-rescue operations, per a Navy website.

This report is developing and will be updated with additional information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
 

