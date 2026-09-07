Boat crash injures 2 children tubing on Big Kandiyohi Lake

The Brief Two children suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a boat crash on Big Kandiyohi Lake Sunday. A pontoon was pulling a tube carrying four children when it collided with an unoccupied boat. The cause of Sunday's boat crash on Big Kandiyohi Lake remains under investigation.



Two children were hurt Sunday when a pontoon pulling a tube collided with another boat on Big Kandiyohi Lake in western Minnesota.

Boat crash on Big Kandiyohi Lake

What we know:

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says it responded just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday to Fahlun Township for a boat crash on Big Kandiyohi Lake.

Deputies were called to docks on the northwest side of the lake off 126th Avenue SE.

The backstory:

Investigators were told at the scene that a pontoon was pulling a tube that was carrying four children when it hit an unoccupied boat.

Deputies say two of the riders suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The other two riders were not hurt. Officials said all four children were wearing life jackets at the time of the crash.

What's next:

Deputies say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.