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Boat crash injures 2 children tubing on Big Kandiyohi Lake

By
FOX 9
Minnesota
Published September 7, 2026 11:01 AM CDT
Published September 7, 2026 11:01 AM CDT

The Brief

    • Two children suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a boat crash on Big Kandiyohi Lake Sunday.
    • A pontoon was pulling a tube carrying four children when it collided with an unoccupied boat.
    • The cause of Sunday's boat crash on Big Kandiyohi Lake remains under investigation.

FAHLUN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two children were hurt Sunday when a pontoon pulling a tube collided with another boat on Big Kandiyohi Lake in western Minnesota.

Boat crash on Big Kandiyohi Lake

What we know:

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says it responded just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday to Fahlun Township for a boat crash on Big Kandiyohi Lake.

Deputies were called to docks on the northwest side of the lake off 126th Avenue SE.

The backstory:

Investigators were told at the scene that a pontoon was pulling a tube that was carrying four children when it hit an unoccupied boat.

Deputies say two of the riders suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The other two riders were not hurt. Officials said all four children were wearing life jackets at the time of the crash.

What's next:

Deputies say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Minnesota