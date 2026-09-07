Boat crash injures 2 children tubing on Big Kandiyohi Lake
FAHLUN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two children were hurt Sunday when a pontoon pulling a tube collided with another boat on Big Kandiyohi Lake in western Minnesota.
Boat crash on Big Kandiyohi Lake
What we know:
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says it responded just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday to Fahlun Township for a boat crash on Big Kandiyohi Lake.
Deputies were called to docks on the northwest side of the lake off 126th Avenue SE.
The backstory:
Investigators were told at the scene that a pontoon was pulling a tube that was carrying four children when it hit an unoccupied boat.
Deputies say two of the riders suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The other two riders were not hurt. Officials said all four children were wearing life jackets at the time of the crash.
What's next:
Deputies say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.