University of Minnesota regents approve tuition freeze for upcoming school year

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents approved systemwide tuition freeze for nearly all programs across the five campuses, according to a university spokesman.

Tuesday, the board unanimously approved U of M President Joan Gabel's recommendation to freeze tuition for the upcoming school year. Her proposal comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is part of her recommended annual operating budget for 2021.

There are several programs that are not included in the freeze: the Medical School, the School of Dentistry and three professional masters degrees in the College of Science and Engineering on the Twin Cities campus. According to the resolution, these programs are exempted from the tuition freeze due to "strong demand, national ranking, and market comparisons."

The remainder of the university's spring semester and the entire summer semester will be completed online or through alternative formats.