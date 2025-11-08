United Way reports a 150% increase in food-related requests since mid-October

The Brief Greater Twin Cities United Way has launched an emergency food relief campaign. About $105,000 in emergency grants have been distributed to local nonprofits. There has been a150% increase in food-related requests has been reported since mid-October.



Greater Twin Cities United Way is stepping up to address the food crisis amid the federal government shutdown.

United Way Emergency Food Relief Campaign launched

Big picture view:

Greater Twin Cities United Way has distributed about $105,000 in emergency grants to nonprofits to support families in need of food.

These grants have funded initiatives like produce distribution pop-up events by Route 1.

United Way operates the 211 resource helpline, connecting people to essential resources like food and rent assistance.

Since mid-October, the organization has seen a 150% increase in food-related requests.

How to help and get help

What you can do:

Community members can help by donating online or volunteering to create and deliver food packs. Visit here for more information on how to contribute.

The need is great because the long-term impact of the food crisis on the community remains unclear.

If you or someone you know needs food, call 211 or visit here for assistance. The helpline is available 24/7 to connect anyone with food programs and other services.