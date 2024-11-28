Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities staff members hospitalized after kitchen gas leak

The Brief Some staff members of Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities were sent to the hospital after a carbon monoxide gas leak in their kitchen on Wednesday. The gas leak shut down the nonprofit's kitchen for a while, adding an extra hurdle ahead of their annual Thanksgiving feast. The staff members are now doing okay, a Union Gospel Mission official said.



Some staff members were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide gas leak shut down the kitchen of Union Gospel Kitchen Twin Cities temporarily Wednesday, ahead of its busiest holiday of the year.

What we know

Officials at Union Gospel Mission, a nonprofit and homeless shelter in St. Paul, said that some of their staff members were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide gas leak in the kitchen.

Sarah Peterka says the staff members are now doing okay after being sent to the hospital.

The gas leak shut the kitchen down for a while, causing some logistical hurdles in giving out meals. The nonprofit was set to send out 1,000 meals to 17 different St. Paul's low-income high-rises for Thanksgiving.

Peterka said they had to pivot their plan slightly, but luckily the turkey was already made. The people receiving the meal will just have to heat it up themselves.

Even with the kitchen shut down, the shelter was able to still serve three meals on Wednesday,

Peterka says everything was set to go for them to serve their Thanksgiving feast Thursday.

Union Gospel Mission hopes to serve around 1,400 people for Thanksgiving.

What we don't know

It is not clear how the gas leak happened.

The current condition of the hospitalized staff members is not currently known.

FOX 9 reached out to the St. Paul Fire Department for more information and have not yet heard back.