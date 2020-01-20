Union approves deal, ends plow driver strike in St. Louis County, Minnesota

The snow plow driver strike in St. Louis County, Minnesota is over.

FOX 21 reports, Teamsters Local 320 approved a deal with a unanimous 133 to 0 vote.

Monday morning, the Teamsters Local 320 announced they had reached a settlement with St. Louis County.

The details of the new deal are not yet known, but the original sticking point was over sick time accrual. Government leaders offered an increase in the maximum accrual hours from 1,250 to 1,350 but say the union was seeking a maximum of 1,500 hours with payout upon retirement.

Union drivers are responsible for clearing more than 3,000 miles of roads in St. Louis County.