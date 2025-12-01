Expand / Collapse search

U.S. Treasury investigating Minnesota tax dollars possibly linked to Al-Shabaab

Published  December 1, 2025 5:25pm CST
The U.S. Treasury is looking into claims that Minnesotans' tax money might have been misused to support the terrorist group Al-Shabaab – an investigation prompted by concerns over fraud under the Biden Administration and Gov. Tim Walz.

    • The U.S. Treasury is investigating potential misuse of Minnesotans' tax dollars.
    • Allegations suggest funds may have been diverted to Al-Shabaab.
    • The investigation is prompted by concerns over management under the Biden Administration and Gov. Tim Walz.

Investigation into tax fund misuse 

What we know:

The investigation was initiated due to concerns over the management of funds under the Biden Administration and Gov. Tim Walz. The Treasury is working to ensure that taxpayer money is not being used to support global terrorism. 

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the investigation on Monday via social media:

The U.S. Treasury is acting swiftly under the guidance of President Trump to address these serious allegations and protect taxpayer interests.

Ensuring taxpayer money is protected 

Why you should care:

The outcome of this investigation could have significant implications for Minnesota taxpayers and their trust in how their money is managed. 

"Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, we are acting fast to ensure Americans’ taxes are not funding acts of global terror," Bessent said.

What's next:

The U.S. Treasury will continue to investigate and will share their findings as they progress. 

What we don't know:

The specific details of how the funds were allegedly diverted and the timeline for the investigation's conclusion are not yet available.

