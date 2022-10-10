U.S. Bank Stadium is not a polling place, contrary to NFL's tweet

article

Despite a tweet from the NFL that shows the Minnesota Vikings' stadium is a polling place for Election Day this year, that is not the case.

An official with the City of Minneapolis confirmed to FOX 9 on Monday that U.S. Bank Stadium is not an early voting nor Election Day polling place.

The NFL tweeted on Oct. 8 that U.S. Bank Stadium is among stadium polling places this year. The NFL in August said all NFL stadiums would be available to be used as polling places this year if local election officials needed them.

It's unclear why the NFL named U.S. Bank Stadium as a polling site when it's not.

You can find your local polling place here.