U of M workers on strike cited by police for 'obstructing lawful order'

The Brief University of Minnesota (U of M) police say that 12 workers who were striking at Pioneer Hall were cited and released Wednesday. Police say that the group was "obstructing lawful order after receiving multiple warnings." No injuries were reported.



Union members striking at Pioneer Hall on the University of Minnesota (U of M) campus were cited by police Wednesday.

Union members cited at U of M

What we know:

U of M police say they cited 12 people who were at Pioneer Hall striking.

The group was cited for "obstructing a lawful order after receiving multiple warnings," police said. They were released after being cited.

Police said no injuries were reported.

The backstory:

Hundreds of workers represented by the Teamsters Local 320 walked off the job at U of M campuses in Crookston and Morris overnight and the strike is expanding to include employees at Duluth, Grand Rapids, Waseca and Austin on Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, service workers at the Minneapolis and St. Paul campuses are expected to join the strike.

How the strike will impact students and staff will vary based on the campus, but in the Twin Cities, students can expect to see limitations in some of their dining options. There will be delays in package and campus mail deliveries, and less maintenance and cleaning services until the strike is over.

The union is demanding a wage increase of 3.5% or higher, which they say has been provided for other bargaining units. The union also wants to maintain the tentative agreements reached in mediation.

What we don't know:

Police were not clear if any of those cited were arrested or detained.

It also was not said what the "lawful order" was that led to the citation after it was "obstructed."