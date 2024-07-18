U of M engineering team launches flags, research payload into space
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An engineering team from the University of Minnesota announced a successful balloon launch into space.
What happened?
The team included engineers from the university's mechanical and aerospace engineering departments.
The balloon took three flags into orbit; the United States flag, the newly christened Minnesota flag and the U of M flag.
The backstory
It launched from Montgomery, Minn. on Wednesday with a "research payload" along with the flags.