U-Haul van driver arrested after chase spanning from Chisago County to St. Paul

The Brief A U-Haul van driver was arrested Sunday night after leading authorities on a chase from Stacy to St. Paul. Authorities initiated a traffic stop for lane violations and no license plates as the driver fled. The driver is now in the Chisago County Jail.



Authorities say a police chase that started in Chisago County Sunday night ended in St. Paul with the driver of a U-Haul van being arrested.

U-Haul van chase

What we know:

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says it attempted a traffic stop on a U-Haul van Sunday night near Stacy, Minn., for lane violations and not having any license plates. The driver picked up speed and fled, leading to a pursuit involving multiple agencies that eventually ended in St. Paul.

Authorities tried to use stop sticks several times before the driver fled on foot, and was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Chisago County Jail. An investigation revealed the driver had a warrant out for an arrest. The driver was arrested for fleeing, warrants and traffic violations.

Multiple agencies involved

Dig deeper:

The pursuit involved the Minnesota State Patrol, Forest Lake police, Lino Lakes police and the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office assisting Chisago County.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation, with possible charges.