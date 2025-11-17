U-Haul van driver arrested after chase spanning from Chisago County to St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say a police chase that started in Chisago County Sunday night ended in St. Paul with the driver of a U-Haul van being arrested.
U-Haul van chase
What we know:
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says it attempted a traffic stop on a U-Haul van Sunday night near Stacy, Minn., for lane violations and not having any license plates. The driver picked up speed and fled, leading to a pursuit involving multiple agencies that eventually ended in St. Paul.
Authorities tried to use stop sticks several times before the driver fled on foot, and was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Chisago County Jail. An investigation revealed the driver had a warrant out for an arrest. The driver was arrested for fleeing, warrants and traffic violations.
Multiple agencies involved
Dig deeper:
The pursuit involved the Minnesota State Patrol, Forest Lake police, Lino Lakes police and the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office assisting Chisago County.
What's next:
The incident remains under investigation, with possible charges.
The Source: This story uses information from the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.