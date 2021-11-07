Two injured in shooting on Lyndale Avenue in Minneapolis

article

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two men injured early Sunday morning in Minneapolis.

According to police, at about 2:16 a.m., officers responded to calls of shots fired on the 2200 block of Lyndale Avenue South.

When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both transported to the hospital.

Police said at least four parked vehicles sustained damage from gunfire.

The shooting is still under investigation.