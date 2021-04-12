2 dead in early morning shooting, crash in Minneapolis

Two people died in a shooting in the Midtown Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis early Monday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department say they were alerted of a ShotSpotter activation near East 28th Street and 14th Avenue South shortly after 2 a.m.

Metro Transit Police arrived on scene and and located a crash involving two cars. Police found one of the cars unoccupied and a man dead in the other. He was suffering from an obvious gunshot wound.

Officers found another man in the street about a block away. He too was suffering from an obvious gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced the second victim dead at the scene.

No one is currently in custody. The investigation is ongoing.