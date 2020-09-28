Two arrests in Edina hospital parking ramp shooting

Late Sunday, the Edina Police Department announced they have made two arrests in connection to the September 14 shooting in the M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital parking ramp.

Police say the investigation led them to a vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting of the 45-year-old doctor.

The vehicle was located at a hotel in Bloomington and two suspects, a 33-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, were taken into custody and booked into the Hennepin County jail awaiting charges.