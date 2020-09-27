Twins fans orbit empty Target Field to support team

article

Target Field may have been empty Sunday, but that doesn’t mean some diehard fans were going to be left out of enjoying the Twins winning season in person.

Dan Bungert and his son Thomas Bungert missed the feel of in-person baseball, so they found a spot at Gate 6 of Target Field and liked it so much Sunday marked their 11th game of the season.

From the vantage point, Thomas Bungert can stand on a bucket and actually see something.

“Here at Target Field, we’ve been to eight games,” said Thomas Krueger. “We’ve also went to Milwaukee for the series and as well as Wrigley Field for the series.”

Thomas and Renee Krueger are from Madison and are regulars walking laps around the stadium during games, just for any flavor of baseball.

“It’s still just the feeling we can experience a ballgame in some way and show our support in a different way,” said Renee.