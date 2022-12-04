‘Twin Peaks’ actor Al Strobel dies at 83

article

Actor Al Strobel, who played a one-armed Phillip Gerard on "Twin Peaks," has died. He was 83 years old.

Sabrina Sutherland, a production coordinator on the original two seasons of "Twin Peaks" and executive producer on the 2017 Showtime reboot, released the following statement about his death:

"Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel. He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family."

According to Variety, Strobel lost his left arm in a car accident when he was 17. In the show, his character Gerard was a traveling shoe salesman who had removed one of his arms to prevent a "sinister being" from taking over his body. Strobel appeared in 10 episodes of the original two seasons in 1990 and 1991.

Mark Frost, who created "Twin Peaks" with director David Lynch, mourned the loss of Strobel on Twitter.

"What a warm and wonderful gentleman he was. RIP, friend," he said.

Actor Dana Ashbrook, who played Bobby Briggs on "Twin Peaks," called him '"the sweetest of men."