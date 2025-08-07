Twin Cities weekend highway closures: What you need to know

The Brief It's another weekend of highway closures and lane reductions in the Twin Cities. This weekend could be especially busy near downtown Minneapolis, with the Minnesota Twins and Vikings both home. Highway 55 eastbound will be closed from Highway 100 to Thomas Avenue.



It’s a summer weekend in the Twin Cities, which means you’ll have to continue to have patience on highways as road construction projects continue.

This weekend, it’s a bit more impactful with the Minnesota Twins hosting the Kansas City Royals for a three-game series at Target Field. The Minnesota Vikings also host the Houston Texans in preseason action Saturday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium. That mean’s it’ll be a busy weekend near downtown Minneapolis.

Highway 55 weekend closure

What we know:

Getting to downtown Minneapolis will be more difficult if you planned on using Highway 55. The eastbound lanes from Highway 100 to Thomas Avenue near downtown Minneapolis will close at 10 p.m. Friday, and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

Interstate 35W closure – Roseville to Blaine

Why you should care:

MnDOT officials say two lanes of Interstate 35W in both directions are closing from Roseville to Blaine, starting at 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. There is no posted detour for affected motorists.

Highway 52 – South St. Paul to Inver Grove Heights

Local perspective:

Highway 52 northbound from South St. Paul to Inver Grove Heights is reduced to one lane through 5 a.m. Saturday. Southbound is reduced to two lanes.

Minneapolis – Washington Avenue Bridge reopening Thursday night

Big picture view:

University of Minnesota Transportation Services says the Washington Avenue Bridge is set to reopen Thursday night, four days ahead of schedule.