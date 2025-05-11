Twin Cities see first 90-degree day, breaks temp record on Mother's Day

The Brief The Twin Cities broke a daily temperature record on Mother's Day. Temperatures reached 90 degrees on Sunday for the first time this year. The previous record of 88 was set in 1900.



The Twin Cities set a daily record on Sunday as temps pushed into the 90s for Mother's Day.

Record-setting day

What we know:

The temperature at the Minnesota-St. Paul International Airport reached 90 degrees on Sunday afternoon, breaking the previous record of 88 set in 1900.

It's also made for the first 90 degree day of the year.

What's next:

There could be more 90-degree days moving forward this week.

Ian Leonard's seven-day forecast has us hitting 90 again on Monday and almost getting there again on Tuesday with a high of 89.

The sun shines over the Twin Cities on Sunday. (FOX 9)

Wildfire risk in Minnesota

The other side:

While the sunny, warm weather made for a wonderful Mother's Day, there is a Red Flag warning in effect for most of the state.

The warning means conditions are right for wildfires that can spread easily. The warning covers 77 counties, including the Twin Cities metro and areas to the north and west. Only a section of southeastern Minnesota is outside the Red Flag warning.