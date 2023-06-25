Twin Cities Pride attendees reflect: ‘We can be our most authentic selves’

Hundreds of thousands of people flocked to Minneapolis on Sunday for the 51st edition of Twin Cities Pride.

Organizers anticipated at least 300,000 attendees at the festivities at Loring Park and the parade on Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis.

"It's pretty gosh darn epic," said Twin Cities Pride Executive Director Andi Otto, noting the impressive growth of the parade since its inception in 1972 when about 25 people held the fort at Loring Park, ready to bail out any of the other 25 people arrested for participating in the march.

This year’s Pride, taking place amidst a surge of bigotry against LGBTQ people nationwide, with several state legislatures targeting trans health care, which for Otto served as a stark reminder of Minnesota's comparatively progressive standing.

"I think we sometimes take for granted that we live here in Minnesota. We don't have to necessarily fight for that health care or equality because of the laws passed here… Today, we celebrate the fact that we're in Minnesota and we can be our most authentic selves," Otto said..

Here’s what a few attendees told us about what the event means to them:

Ava Johnson

Ava Johnson (FOX 9)

"Pride is a place where everyone can come together in support. It's a big community where everyone can be their authentic selves unconditionally, without fear of harm or judgment."

Kate Mason

Kate Mason (FOX 9)

"I love Pride, it's just a great way to bring a community together. I feel really important when I'm here. It's about a group of people being happy, being themselves, and gaining acceptance as a community, even if they can't from their own peers."

Addi Johnson

Addi Johnson (FOX 9)

"I came to Pride because it's a great community to be around, and it's a really fun environment. Pride means being yourself around whoever you are and accepting everyone for what they are and who they are."