Twin Cities hospital making commitment to furthering diversity

A local hospital group putting a focus on creating a more diverse workplace.

Hennepin Healthcare will host its first-ever people of color career fair Saturday, and right now the need for workers in the healthcare industry couldn't be greater.

"We need to be a part of the change that needs to take place," Anthony Campisi, manager of talent acquisition at Hennepin Healthcare told FOX 9. Campisi says that right now, diversity is a priority. "We're at 34% diversity within the organization right now, but we know that's not enough. So we're trying to be creative and do whatever we can to get people interested in careers in health care."

The career fair is also coming at a critical time for the health industry nationwide as staff shortages are at a critical low at some medical facilities.

"I've been doing this for 25 years, not all of which has been in the healthcare industry, and I've been through a lot economic cycles and I've never seen anything as bad as this," Campisi said.

Job openings at Hennepin Healthcare range from entry level all the way up to physicians, RNs, and medical assistants - and there's a lot of openings. Campisi says that right now the medical center has more than 750 positions to fill.

"We'll be helping people with resume reviews, interview training, some mock interviews, we'll be doing on-site interviews. We'll have a booth for people to learn about our benefits and why it's great to work at Hennepin healthcare," says Campisi

Hennepin Healthcare's People of Color Health Care Career Fair takes place Saturday July 16, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the clinic and specialty center in downtown Minneapolis.

Free parking is available. For more info click HERE.



