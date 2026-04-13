Twin Cities gas prices up 18 cents in 1 week, now averaging $3.79 per gallon

The Brief Gasoline prices in Twin Cities have jumped 17.9 cents per gallon in the past week, now averaging $3.79. The national average for gasoline is unchanged at $4.07, but diesel prices have increased. Experts warn more price hikes are likely due to global supply concerns and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.



Drivers across Twin Cities are feeling the pinch at the pump as gas prices surge, with experts warning the trend could continue.

Gas prices spike across Twin Cities and Minnesota

What we know:

According to GasBuddy's survey of 1,106 stations, the average price for gasoline in Twin Cities is now $3.79 per gallon, up 17.9 cents from last week. Prices are 27.7 cents higher than a month ago and 66.8 cents higher than a year ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said, "Average gasoline prices surged for many Americans through the first half of last week before easing in some areas after oil prices slipped following President Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire." He added, "However, with a breakdown in talks and renewed escalation over the weekend, motorists should prepare for another round of price increases."

The cheapest gas station in Twin Cities was priced at $3.24 per gallon yesterday, while the most expensive was $4.69, a difference of $1.45. Across Minnesota, the lowest price was $3.14 and the highest was $4.69. The national average price for gasoline is holding steady at $4.07 per gallon, but diesel has climbed 4.1 cents to $5.617 per gallon.

By the numbers:

GasBuddy reports the national average is up 39.1 cents from a month ago and 93.4 cents higher than a year ago. In Minnesota, the statewide average is $3.74 per gallon, up 16.1 cents from last week. Wisconsin is at $3.78, down 2.7 cents, and Sioux Falls is at $3.61, up 7.8 cents.

GasBuddy compiles its data from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations nationwide.

The backstory:

Gas prices in Twin Cities and across the country have been on a steady climb over the past year. Historical data from GasBuddy shows that on April 13, 2025, the average price in Twin Cities was $3.12 per gallon, compared to $3.31 in 2024, $3.60 in 2023, $3.85 in 2022, and $2.69 in 2021.

This year’s price surge is being driven by global supply concerns, especially as tensions rise over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for oil. GasBuddy warns that the move toward a full blockade is "compounding global supply concerns and risks further disrupting flows, which pushed oil prices sharply higher in Sunday night trading." GasBuddy, a PDI Technologies company, has been providing real-time fuel prices and savings tools to consumers for over 25 years, with more than 100 million app downloads.

Local perspective:

Twin Cities drivers are seeing a wide range in prices, with some stations charging as much as $1.45 more per gallon than others.

What's next:

Experts say gasoline and diesel prices are likely to keep rising until there is meaningful progress in restoring shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Motorists are encouraged to monitor prices closely and fill up when they spot a good deal.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how long the current price surge will last or how high prices could go if global tensions continue to escalate. The impact of future negotiations and potential supply disruptions remains uncertain.