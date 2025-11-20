Twin Cities Gamer Symphony Orchestra packs Southwest High School in Minneapolis

The Brief The Twin Cities Gamer Symphony Orchestra performed at Southwest High School. The concert featured music from popular video games like Undertale and Deltarune. Another concert is scheduled for May 8, featuring music from The Legend of Zelda and Kingdom Hearts.



The Twin Cities Gamer Symphony Orchestra drew a packed crowd at Southwest High School, celebrating the art of video game music.

A new orchestra celebrates video game music

What we know:

The Twin Cities Gamer Symphony Orchestra aims to elevate and share video game music. The recent concert featured soundtracks from popular games like Undertale and Deltarune, attracting enthusiastic video game fans.

The orchestra was formed last year by music enthusiasts who wanted to create a community orchestra. Led by music teachers, the group plans to continue performing video game music.

What they're saying:

"I saw a TikTok of them promoting this, and I was like, Oh, this is cool. I wish I could see it. And then I realized that it's in Minneapolis, and I was like, I really want to see this, because I love Undertale and I love the music for the game," said Jonathan Ybara from St. Paul.

Upcoming concert in May

What's next:

If you missed the concert, there's another opportunity on May 8. The orchestra will perform a sequel series featuring music from The Legend of Zelda and Kingdom Hearts.

The orchestra's leaders, Matt Silverberg and Becca Michaelson, are passionate about bringing video game music to a professional setting. Silverberg noted, "Video game music also [isn’t] performed frequently in a professional setting. So we wanted to bring video game music in an orchestral setting to the Greater Twin Cities area."

"I would say video game music, like in the last 20 years is just having such a renaissance that there's now, like a Grammy category for it, yeah, and it's just it's being respected as it probably should have been all this time, which is very cool," said Michaelson.