Twin Cities construction prompts major road closures this weekend

The Brief Several highway closures throughout the Twin Cities will affect traffic this weekend, beginning on Friday at 10 p.m. The various projects will work to improve bridge infrastructure, reduce congestion and improve safety. Closures are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday.



Commuters in the Twin Cities who thought they had seen the last construction on highways after the Labor Day stretch will yet again face major road closures scheduled for this weekend.

Twin Cities road closures

I-494 lanes closed:

A major east-to-west thoroughfare in the Twin Cities, I-494 is set to close in both directions, between highways 100 and 77, for the weekend as part of a construction project. The closure starts on Friday at 10 p.m. and the highway will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday.

The wide-ranging project will seek to add E-ZPass lanes to reduce congestion, improve safety and extend pavement and bridge life, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

I-94, I-35E bridge repairs:

In St. Paul, I-94 eastbound lanes will close between Highway 280 and I-35E, from 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday.

MnDOT says that work will be done throughout the stretch to ensure proper maintenance of bridges, while also preserving historic features.

A full replacement of the John Ireland Blvd. bridge over I-94 will begin in early October 2025, after the Twin Cities Marathon.

Also detouring those trying to get through the state’s capitol city, I-35E northbound lanes will close between Highway 5 and University Avenue, effective from 10 p.m. on Friday through 5 a.m. on Monday.

Highway 55 lane reductions:

Also creating a detour for those attempting to commute east or west across the northern Twin Cities this weekend, Highway 55 will be closed in both directions between Hwy 100 and Penn Avenue North in Golden Valley.

The closure will be for crews to improve drainage, provide smoother road surfaces and repair bridges.

Construction is again expected to last from 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. the following Monday.

