I-494 closure in Bloomington set for this weekend: What to know

The Brief I-494 is set to close in both directions for the weekend as part of a construction project. The highway will close between Highways 100 and 77 starting Friday. Separate nightly closures are also planned for I-35W at the 494 interchange on Thursday and Monday.



After a pause during the Minnesota State Fair, construction is back underway for many projects in the Twin Cities metro, with a major Interstate 494 closure planned for this weekend.

I-494 closure in Bloomington

What we know:

I-494 will close in both directions between Hwy 100 and Hwy 77.

The closure starts on Friday at 10 p.m. and the highway will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday.

The detour:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is routing drivers onto Hwy 100 to Hwy 62 and back down Hwy 77.

Local perspective:

In addition to the 494 closure, I-35W northbound will also be closed overnight Thursday night and Monday night at the I-494 interchange for bridge work. More nightly closures of I-35W northbound at 494 are planned for later this month.