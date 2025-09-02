I-494 closure in Bloomington set for this weekend: What to know
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - After a pause during the Minnesota State Fair, construction is back underway for many projects in the Twin Cities metro, with a major Interstate 494 closure planned for this weekend.
What we know:
I-494 will close in both directions between Hwy 100 and Hwy 77.
The closure starts on Friday at 10 p.m. and the highway will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday.
The detour:
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is routing drivers onto Hwy 100 to Hwy 62 and back down Hwy 77.
Local perspective:
In addition to the 494 closure, I-35W northbound will also be closed overnight Thursday night and Monday night at the I-494 interchange for bridge work. More nightly closures of I-35W northbound at 494 are planned for later this month.
The Source: This story uses information from MnDOT.