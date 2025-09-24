Tunnel of Love for Annunciation shooting victims

The Brief Community members gathered in solidarity with Annunciation Catholic Church for a "Tunnel of Love." People lined Lyndale Avenue with signs standing along green and blue ribbons to remember the victims. It has been happening every week in September.



A "Tunnel of Love" for the victims of a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and school in Minneapolis. Participants say they are standing together in grief and love, to honor the two children killed and more than 20 others injured.

People stood on Lyndale Avenue with signs, such as 'Children are the hope,' while drivers honked their horns. The message is to remember the victims.

"The whole thing is very emotional to me, but I think it is beautiful that we’re here," said Kristine Callaghan.

Also, what lined the street in front of the Washburn Library and along Lyndale Avenue were green and blue ribbons for the kids at Annunciation.

"Kids ought to be able to go to school and worship in safety, and this should never be an issue where we have such grief," said Terri Keacher in Minneapolis.

Many people have held up signs like "Our Heart is with Annunciation" every week in September.

How the Tunnel of Love started

The idea started with members of Judson Church. And then it spread by word of mouth.

"All of us who are a part of that community in any way are never going to be the same. And so its important for us to remember that and to honor that, and to honor the lives that were lost," said Callaghan.

"We are all grieving. But it's more about Annunciation and those families, and what can we do to help carry that grief with them," said organizer Kyra Layman.

Organizers decided to have the "Tunnel of Love" in front of the Washburn Library by Annunciation to give the church space, as school is back in session.