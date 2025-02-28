Trump-Zelenskyy meeting: Minnesota leaders react

The Brief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump held a contentious meeting at the White House on Friday. The meeting ended without any deal being signed and President Trump cutting the conversation short. Multiple Minnesota leaders are voicing their take after the historic meeting.



A tumultuous meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ended without any deal being signed and a joint press conference being canceled.

Multiple Minnesota politicians are voicing their take on the meeting after years of American support for Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Minnesota leaders react to White House meeting

What they're saying:

Most political leaders in Minnesota shared their support for Ukraine President Zelenskyy and decried U.S. President Trump for the statements he made during the meeting.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

The state's governor released a statement on social media saying, "Donald Trump is embarrassing the United States on the world stage. We are a country that stands up to dictators and fights for democracy. Minnesota stands firmly with our allies in Ukraine."

He also retweeted a statement he made days earlier, saying "If you’re siding with Vladimir Putin, you’re wrong."

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Amy Klobuchar spoke about what was said during the meeting, sharing a statement that said, "Answer to Vance: Zelenskyy has thanked our country over and over again both privately and publicly. And our country thanks HIM and the Ukrainian patriots who have stood up to a dictator, buried their own & stopped Putin from marching right into the rest of Europe. Shame on you."

Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith

Sen. Tina Smith said the press conference was a performance for Putin, with her statement reading: "That press conference was choreographed for an audience of one, and he sits in Moscow. Once, we fought tyrants. Today Trump and Vance are bending America’s knee. And that weakens us."

She also spoke to her colleagues across the aisle, saying, "Call out to all the Republicans who have posed for photo ops with Zelenskyy: Is today the day to finally speak out? Patriotism demands it."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey

Mayor Frey shared his support for the Ukrainian community in his city, saying, "What happened in the Oval Office today is a disgrace to America. At a time when we should be united in support of Ukraine, Trump and Vance are undermining our international alliances and cozying up to dictators. Here in Minneapolis, we stand strong with our Ukrainian community."

International impact

What's next:

Shortly after the meeting, Zelenskyy posted a statement saying, "Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."

The fate of the mineral deal, which was previously touted as a way for the United States to continue its support for Ukraine, is not yet clear.