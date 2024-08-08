Trump team visits Chaska on 'Protect the Vote' tour

The narrative that the 2020 election was stolen has been a major talking point for former President Donald Trump over the last four years, and now, his team is embarking on a cross-country tour to train volunteers on what they call "election integrity".

On Thursday night, RNC Chairman Michael Whatley, RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared in Chaska on a "Protect the Vote" tour.

The group says the goal of the tour is to train election volunteers who will ensure the voting process is accurate and transparent, citing a recent case where they say a legal immigrant who was not eligible to vote in Minnesota received a ballot in the mail.

The Minnesota Secretary of State's office says they have not been provided with any evidence to support that claim, but will take necessary steps if they get it.

FOX 9's cameras were not allowed inside the training session, but Whatley says the lesson will be about making sure election laws are enforced, not about intimidating voters.

"A huge part of being an effective observer is respecting the process, respecting the workers and respecting the voters," said Whatley.

The Minnesota Secretary of State's office calls the 2020 presidential election one of the most litigated elections in history and says although dozens of courts across the country reviewed claims of voter irregularities, none were ever proven.

Lara told FOX 9 their team will respect the will of the voters come November if the election is fair.

"We believe when every legal vote is counted and only legal votes are counted, Donald Trump will win, but if we have a free, fair and transparent election, we will, of course, respect the results," said Lara.

There were 62 lawsuits filed concerning the 2020 election results, filed in states across the U.S., including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Of those 62 lawsuits, 61 were dismissed.

The U.S. Supreme Court did not take two Trump-endorsed lawsuits that sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

A 2021 Associated Press investigation found fewer than 475 cases of voter fraud in the six battleground states, which would not have made a difference in the 2020 presidential election.