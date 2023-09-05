Could Trump be left off 2024 ballot in Minnesota?

Over the last few weeks, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon says his office has received close to 500 phone calls with questions about whether or not former president Donald Trump will be able to be on the ballot in 2024.

An argument is gaining traction nationally regarding the 14th Amendment, which bans those who engaged in insurrection against America from running for president.

Secretary of State Simon says it's not his job to decide who's on the ballot or to interpret the Constitution, but he will follow any court rulings pertaining to the issue.

"It is not our call. That is not the call of this office. That has always been the call of the courts. We are not the eligibility police," Simon told FOX 9. "Our presumption is that anyone who files for office is entitled to have their name on the ballot unless or until a court tells us otherwise."

The process of getting on the presidential ballot is different from any other office in the state. Major political parties submit names of those who will appear representing their party.

The only way the nominee could change is if a court bans the candidate and that has happened in recent Minnesota history.

In 2016, the Minnesota Supreme Court found Republican State Representative Bob Barrett didn't live in his district and said he was ineligible to run for re-election.

State law says parties have 71 days before the general election to submit the names of their nominees, but there's nothing in there about a potential plan B.

"There's nothing explicitly in Minnesota law that talks about what happens if someone's name is stricken at that late date," said Simon.

Lawsuits over the issue of Trump's eligibility to appear on the ballot are expected to be filed in multiple states.

Simon predicts the issue will eventually end up in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court.