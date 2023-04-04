Trump to turn himself in today for arraignment on hush money indictment charges

Former President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in on Tuesday to be arraigned on charges related to hush money paid during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Sources had earlier indicated Trump was expected to arrive at the 100 Centre Street courthouse in New York City around 11 a.m., though others are expecting his arrival now to be early afternoon.

Trump will be in the building for some time ahead of an afternoon arraignment as he goes through the booking process, and then will likely be escorted out after the arraignment takes place.

Then, he is scheduled to deliver remarks for his presidential campaign in Florida.

Before the arraignment, Trump will go through the booking process. This involves court officers recording his full name, age, birthdate, height and weight. They'll check to see if the former president has any outstanding warrants. They'll take his fingerprints — but they won't roll his fingertips in ink; these days that's done by computer, too. Officers will roll each fingertip on a computerized system that records the prints. They may take his photo, known as a mug shot.

In New York, this process usually takes about two hours, but can be as long as four. But no one else is getting processed when Trump arrives, so it will go much faster.

Then he goes before a judge.

Trump’s arraignment is said to be scheduled for 2:15 p.m. and expected to last 15 to 30 minutes, according to a source .

During that time, the charges he is facing from the grand jury’s indictment will be read to him and he will enter a guilty or not guilty plea.

Judge Juan Merchan, who previously oversaw the case and trial of the Trump Organization and its former CFO Allen Weisselberg, is expected to read Trump's charges and ask him to enter his plea, according to FOX News .

He's expected to be able to walk out of the building because the anticipated charges against him don't require that bail be set.

Technically, while Trump is being fingerprinted and processed, he's considered "under arrest" and in custody.

But he won't be handcuffed and he won't sit in a jail cell, in part because parts of the courthouse will be cleared out for his arraignment — and because Trump is a former president with Secret Service protection.

Trump only faced "getting arrested" – like how it's portrayed in the movies – if he didn’t voluntarily turn himself into the court ahead of his arraignment.

The logistics and security of Trump’s surrender were worked on for several days, according to sources , and included collaboration from the U.S. Secret Service, New York Police Department, FBI, New York State court officers and the DA's office.

What is Trump charged with?

The indictment remained sealed, and the specific charges are still not immediately known – but some details were released late last week via sources .

Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, according to multiple sources.

Indictments in New York remain sealed until an arraignment, so a full list of charges is expected to be released later on Tuesday.

Trump's indictment came after a grand jury probe investigated money paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal to keep the women from going public with claims that they had sex with him.

What’s next for Trump?

Trump is scheduled to leave Manhattan following his arraignment and head back to Florida, where he’s scheduled a 2024 presidential campaign rally later in the evening at his Mar-a-Lago club.

Trump’s legal team hasn’t commented on their next steps in the investigation, though it’s common for defense attorneys to ask for a venue change or file a motion to dismiss the case as premature.

Meanwhile, Trump is facing several other legal investigations from Atlanta to Washington that are pressing forward.

This story was reported from Detroit.