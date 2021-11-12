Troopers searching for semi that hit pedestrian near Detroit Lakes

article

Minnesota State Patrol investigators say they are searching for the driver of a semi that hit a woman on Thursday near Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, leaving her seriously injured.

The 42-year-old woman was struck around 7:15 p.m. along Highway 34 near Height of Land Township in Becker County, east of Detroit Lakes.

According to troopers, the truck involved was a 2016 to 2018 white Volvo tractor that was pulling a flatbed trailer carrying two pieces of machinery covered with a tarp. Troopers say the vehicle has a right front headlight out and should have noticeable damage to the front right bumper and headlight area.

The vehicle was last seen headed westbound through Detroit Lakes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Minnesota State Patrol at 218-846-8244.

