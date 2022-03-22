Trinity Ottoson-Smith shooting suspect bail, next court hearing set

Bail was set Tuesday for a man charged with second-degree murder in the shooting and killing of a 9-year-old girl in Minneapolis last spring.

D’Pree Shareef Robinson, 19, of Minneapolis, was taken into custody on Feb. 24 for the May 15, 2021, shooting of Trinity Ottoson-Smith.

Police say the 9-year-old was jumping on a trampoline in the backyard of a friend's home on the 2200 block of North Illion Avenue in Minneapolis when the tragedy happened.

She was rushed to the hospital where she died 12 days later. Investigators say it appears Trinity was "an unintended target of a gang-related drive-by shooting."

On Tuesday, Robinson’s defense argued for a lower bail, which was ultimately set at $2 million, according to FOX 9’s Paul Blume.

Judge Nicole Engisch issued a "conditional bail" amount of $1.5 million, Robinson would need to remain law-abiding and have no contact with victims or known gang members. He would also need permission to leave state of Minnesota, and make all future court dates.

The defense argued he has strong ties to Minneapolis, being a recent North High School graduate. He also has a history of steady work, and cooperated with police upon his arrest, they said.

Advertisement

Robinson’s next court hearing is set for April 26.