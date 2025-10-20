New tribal cannabis compact signed for recreational dispensary supply

The Brief Gov. Walz has signed a third cannabis compact, this time with Prairie Island Indian Community, to allow for tribally grown marijuana to be sold to licensed dispensaries. That product can then in turn be sold to recreational cannabis customers. FOX 9 has previously detailed how Minnesota’s marijuana law says retailers can only buy cannabis grown in Minnesota – leaving newly licensed dispensary owners at a loss on where to get product.



As recreational cannabis dispensaries continue to be licensed and open their doors, Minnesota’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) says that Gov. Tim Walz has signed a third cannabis compact to allow Tribal Nations to sell marijuana to licensed dispensaries throughout the state.

Minnesota cannabis compact

What we know:

The latest agreement signed with the Prairie Island Indian Community contains provisions that create opportunities to partner with state-licensed businesses to sell tribally grown cannabis products at wholesale into the state market.

That product can then in turn be sold to recreational cannabis customers.

What they're saying:

"This milestone underscores our ongoing commitment to the people of Minnesota and Tribal Nations," said OCM Executive Director Eric Taubel in a statement. "This compact provides state-licensed cannabis businesses the opportunity to partner with Prairie Island Indian Community and boost supply of product while maintaining the Tribe's inherent sovereignty and right to self-govern."

The backstory:

In May, the state finalized a cannabis compact with the White Earth Nation.

In September, Walz signed a second Tribal-state cannabis compact with the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.

In August, FOX 9 detailed how Minnesota’s marijuana law says retailers can only buy cannabis grown in Minnesota – leaving newly licensed dispensary owners at a loss on where to get product.

What's next:

According to the announcement, Prairie Island Indian Community plans to begin wholesaling activities with state-licensed cannabis businesses next month.

State officials also expect to announce additional Tribal-state cannabis compacts in the coming months.