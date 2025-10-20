New tribal cannabis compact signed for recreational dispensary supply
(FOX 9) - As recreational cannabis dispensaries continue to be licensed and open their doors, Minnesota’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) says that Gov. Tim Walz has signed a third cannabis compact to allow Tribal Nations to sell marijuana to licensed dispensaries throughout the state.
Minnesota cannabis compact
What we know:
The latest agreement signed with the Prairie Island Indian Community contains provisions that create opportunities to partner with state-licensed businesses to sell tribally grown cannabis products at wholesale into the state market.
That product can then in turn be sold to recreational cannabis customers.
What they're saying:
"This milestone underscores our ongoing commitment to the people of Minnesota and Tribal Nations," said OCM Executive Director Eric Taubel in a statement. "This compact provides state-licensed cannabis businesses the opportunity to partner with Prairie Island Indian Community and boost supply of product while maintaining the Tribe's inherent sovereignty and right to self-govern."
The backstory:
In May, the state finalized a cannabis compact with the White Earth Nation.
In September, Walz signed a second Tribal-state cannabis compact with the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.
In August, FOX 9 detailed how Minnesota’s marijuana law says retailers can only buy cannabis grown in Minnesota – leaving newly licensed dispensary owners at a loss on where to get product.
What's next:
According to the announcement, Prairie Island Indian Community plans to begin wholesaling activities with state-licensed cannabis businesses next month.
State officials also expect to announce additional Tribal-state cannabis compacts in the coming months.
The Source: Information provided by the office of cannabis management.