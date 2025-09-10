Gov. Walz signs cannabis compact with Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz signed a second Tribal-state cannabis compact with the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. The compact will create opportunities for partnership with state-licensed cannabis businesses. The Tribal-state compact addresses jurisdictional issues to cannabis sales, creating a legal agreement between the state and Tribal Nations.



Gov. Tim Walz signed a cannabis compact with the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe on Wednesday.

2nd Tribal-state cannabis compact signed

What we know:

According to the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), Gov. Walz signed a cannabis compact with the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.

The compact outlines how the state and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe can regulate cannabis together.

OCM says that the agreement will also open the door for partnership opportunities between the Tribal Nation and state-licensed cannabis business owners.

The state legislator directed Gov. Walz, through the state's cannabis law, to negotiate agreements between the state and Tribal Nations.

The compacts help regulate the cannabis market and promote health and safety, OCM said.

What they're saying:

"This is an exciting development in the rollout of Minnesota’s adult-use cannabis market," said OCM Executive Director Eric Taubel. "The many newly licensed businesses preparing to open their doors to adult-use customers are eager to partner with Mille Lacs. This compact will open up unique opportunities that benefit the state, Mille Lacs, state-licensed businesses, and Minnesota cannabis consumers. We look forward to seeing these unique and innovative partnerships develop and flourish across the state."