Inmate charged with stabbing Derek Chauvin 22 times has trial set for 2025

The man accused of stabbing former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin 22 times in federal prison has had his trial date set.

Trial set

According to court documents, John Tursack, who is charged with attempted murder, was granted a continuance by the court, causing the trial date and plea deadline to be pushed back.

Tursack's trial is set for Feb. 18, 2025, and he has until Feb. 2, 2025 to make a plea.

Background

Turscak stabbed Chauvin 22 times in the law library at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona, with an improvised knife, federal prosecutors said.

Chauvin was hospitalized following the attack but released from the hospital days later. He is serving a 21-year sentence in federal prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights. The time is being served concurrently with Chauvin's murder conviction in state court.

Chauvin was transferred to a federal prison in Texas about nine months after the stabbing, according to the Associated Press. He is now housed in the Federal Correctional Institution in Big Spring, which is a low-security prison.

George Floyd's killing

Chauvin was the officer seen kneeling on Floyd's neck for minutes -- even after Floyd passed out -- as officers arrested him for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill at Cup Foods in Minneapolis.

Chauvin was convicted of three counts including murder in Hennepin County Court for Floyd's death.

Three other officers, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao, were also convicted in both state and federal court related to Floyd's death.